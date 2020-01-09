Meghan Markle's Best Friend Has the Greatest Message of Encouragement After Royal Exit

George Pimentel/WireImage
Jessica Mulroney approves of Megxit.
Meghan Markle's best friend shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that appears to be in response to Meghan and Prince Harry's announcement that they're stepping down as full-time royals.
The photo is an inspirational quote, which Jessica—a Canadian stylist—shared with no caption on Thursday (she also disabled the comments). As the Gina Carey quote read, "A strong woman looks a challenge in the face and gives it a wink."
This post could be a wink to the Duchess of Sussex's announcement yesterday. In a bombshell statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan revealed to the world that they will no longer be full-time working royals and will be working to become financially independent.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," the statement continued. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
Jessica and the Duchess keep their friendship rather private, but they have been close since Meghan's main job was acting on Suits.
The 38-year-old royal made her love for her friend clear, however, at her May 19, 2018 wedding when Jessica's children—twin sons Brian and John and daughter Ivy—were page boys and a bridesmaid in the bridal party.
Given that she disabled the comments on her Instagram, it's clear the stylist does not wish to host any kind of speculation as to what (or whom) the quote is referencing. Meghan and Harry deciding to leave the royal family, however, seems like something worthy of a public display of support.