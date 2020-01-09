Meghan Markle's Best Friend Has the Greatest Message of Encouragement After Royal Exit

Jessica Mulroney approves of Megxit.

Meghan Markle's best friend shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that appears to be in response to Meghan and Prince Harry's announcement that they're stepping down as full-time royals.

The photo is an inspirational quote, which Jessica—a Canadian stylist—shared with no caption on Thursday (she also disabled the comments). As the Gina Carey quote read, "A strong woman looks a challenge in the face and gives it a wink."

This post could be a wink to the Duchess of Sussex's announcement yesterday. In a bombshell statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan revealed to the world that they will no longer be full-time working royals and will be working to become financially independent.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."