The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Channels Your Favorite Celebs in New Promo: Find Out the Premiere Date

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Mark your calendars!
Today, E! announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated return of the legendary franchise, The Soup. Per the announcement, The Soup will begin serving up new episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. As was previously teased, the evolved and supercharged series will be hosted by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta.
"I am excited beyond words for The Soup! It's a total dream to host a show I've always been a fan of," Catta-Preta shared in an announcement from E!. "Only one more thing on my bucket list...become the 6th Spice Girl...Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed."
And, from what she promised in the teaser above, the new Soup will have "less salt" and "more flavor."
"Hey, have you noticed it's a media-gasm out there? Streaming wars, social clap backs, side boob," the comedienne noted in the video above. "So, to host the new Soup, I'm literally keeping up with all of it."
While this sounds like quite the undertaking, her cosplaying montage—which included Catta-Preta dressed as Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Erika Jayne and more—proved she knows what she's talking about.
In fact, Catta-Preta promised to comment on everything from mouthy dames (we see you, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) to Brazilian novellas to quirky singing competitions.
"Because, I'm here for the right reasons," the new host shared while seemingly channeling The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown.
We're already ready for second helpings of this content.
For a taste of what's to come this February, be sure to check out the teaser above!
