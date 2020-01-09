Megyn Kelly Recalls "Demeaning" Roger Ailes Encounter After Watching Bombshell

Megyn Kelly is reflecting on her experience at Fox News after sitting down to watch Bombshell.

The movie, starring Charlize Theron as Kelly, addresses the allegations of sexual harassment against the late Roger Ailes. In video posted to the former Fox News anchor's social channels on Thursday, we see Kelly sit down to watch Bombshell with Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann, all former Fox News employees who've shared allegations against former Fox News CEO, Ailes. The group was also joined by Kelly's husband, Douglas Brunt, for the screening and post-viewing discussion.

As the video plays, we see the women with tears in their eyes as they watch the scenes in Bombshell.

"I have no connection to the movie 'Bombshell,' other than I lived it. I did not produce, consult on, or have anything to do with the film," Kelly wrote alongside the video post on Thursday. "Neither I nor the women I watched it with sold the rights to our stories (or in my case, my book), so it was somewhat jarring to see a version of our experiences told by strangers."