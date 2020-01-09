The Crown Likely Won't Touch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world—apparently, even their family—when they announced plans to step back from royal family duties and move to North America. The announcement, made via their Instagram, prompted many viewers (us included) to speculate about how this would play out on Netflix's The Crown, the Emmy-winning historical drama series that follows Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

How and when will The Crown tackle the latest royal drama? Well, it likely won't.

While not confirmed, the Netflix drama created by Peter Morgan intended the series to be six seasons. Two seasons starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, two will star Olivia Colman as the monarch and two other seasons will reportedly star Imelda Staunton. The cast changes as the show moves through time. The Crown season one was set between 1947-1955, season two traced the royal family's lives from 1956-1964 and season three, which dropped in 2019, covered 1964-1977.