Tiffany Haddish Casually Offered to "Donate My Womb" to a Couple at a Bar

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 6:15 AM

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Need a womb? Tiffany Haddishis offering hers. 

During a sit-down on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the famed funny lady recalled her first hangout with Like a Boss co-star Rose Byrne and how a bar meetup turned into a baby proposal from the comedian. As she told Meyers, the two actresses were hanging at the bar imbibing wine and vodka when Haddish took notice of two men. 

"I'm definitely not their type. They like, uh, you know...men," she quipped. "I start hitting on them and once I get a little drink in me, I want to, you know, donate my womb."

So, Haddish offered. "If y'all want to have a baby, let me know," she offered. "I'll pay child support. Y'all can raise it. I'll carry it and I'll breastfeed it for six months and it's all yours."

While the star thinks they were actually considering it, Byrne stepped in. 

"Rose was like, 'No, Tiffany. You can't do this. You need to go to your room,'" she said. 

"That's when I knew we'd be friends forever," Haddish pointed out. "She protected my womb."

It's a good thing the two hit it off as they play friends on the silver screen in the upcoming comedy, Like a Boss, out on Friday. The on-screen pair, who have a store together, come up against a wicked beauty mogul investor, played by Salma Hayek, and have to regain control of their company. 

If there's any duo we're confident can tackle something like this, it's Haddish and Byrne. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

