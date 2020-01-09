"Indescribably Sad" Nina Dobrev Begs Fans to Donate to Australia For Her 31st Birthday

Nina Dobrev only has one wish for her birthday.

On Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram ahead of her 31st birthday urging her followers to donate to Australian wildlife relief in honor of her b-day.

Sharing a series pictures from her past trips to the Land Down Under and a video of the devastation, Nina encouraged fans to contribute to the cause for the sake of the "suffering" and "helpless" animals that have been affected by the wildfires.

"It's my birthday in Australia right now. My wish is that you donate 1 dollar for every year I've lived," her post began. "$31 to help with the bush fires. It's the greatest gift I could ask for. For some of you that's a lot. So donate 13 dollars (my age in reverse). Donate 1 dollar if that's all you can spare. Anything and everything will make a huge difference."



She continued, "I've visited Australia many times, it's one of my favorite places on the earth and seeing it flames makes me indescribably sad…Watching the videos and photos of the devastation in Australia has shattered my heart into a million pieces and brought me to tears multiple times daily."