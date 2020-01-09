Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

It's been an eventful week for the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has been banned from driving for 6 months. According to BBC, the 38-year-old royal was caught speeding at 91mph on a road in Gloucestershire, a county in southwest England. The road's speed limit is 70 mph.

The November incident resulted in Tindall accruing four more points on her license, which took her over the 12-point mark that results in a ban in the country. The daughter of Princess Anne, Tindall admitted to the offence, but did not attend her hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday because she was in Australia.

As Prosecutor Farley Turner said, "Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

In addition to the 6-month ban, Tindall is also required to pay a two fines—one at £666 and an additional victim charge of £151, which is around $740 and and $168, respectively.