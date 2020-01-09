Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 4:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zara Tindall

David Hartley/Shutterstock

It's been an eventful week for the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has been banned from driving for 6 months. According to BBC, the 38-year-old royal was caught speeding at 91mph on a road in Gloucestershire, a county in southwest England. The road's speed limit is 70 mph.

The November incident resulted in Tindall accruing four more points on her license, which took her over the 12-point mark that results in a ban in the country. The daughter of Princess Anne, Tindall admitted to the offence, but did not attend her hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday because she was in Australia.

As Prosecutor Farley Turner said, "Because Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence."

In addition to the 6-month ban, Tindall is also required to pay a two fines—one at £666 and an additional victim charge of £151, which is around $740 and and $168, respectively.

Watch

Biggest Royal Family Moments of 2019

This news comes the same week as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

As their Wednesday Instagram statement read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Their statement also revealed their intentions to move from the U.K. to North America. As they wrote, "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

The Duke of Sussex is godfather to Tindall's second daughter Lena. Tindall is godmother to Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince George.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober In Touching Speech

Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub Says She's Leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Will "Never" Return

Nina Dobrev, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Party Pics

"Indescribably Sad" Nina Dobrev Begs Fans to Donate to Australia For Her 31st Birthday

Amy Schumer, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Amy Schumer Trolls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry With Her Own Royal Announcement

James Bond

Spy in Style Like James Bond With N.Peal's 007 Cashmere Collection

Selena Gomez

Why Selena Gomez Needed to Wait for This Exact Moment to Release New Music

E-Comm: Amazon Leggings

These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

TAGS/ Royals , Queen Elizabeth II , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.