Amy Schumer Trolls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry With Her Own Royal Announcement

by emily belfiore | Thu., Jan. 9, 2020 4:03 AM
Another royal couple is leaving the nest—kind of.
On Wednesday, Amy Schumer joined in on the #Megxit fun with a hilarious post of her own. Shortly after, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties, she shared a snapshot of her and husband Chris Fischer, where the Inside Amy Schumer star can be seen taking ride on a beach wheelchair and getting a push from her hubby.
She captioned the photo, "Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support." As if this picture couldn't get any greater, Amy's beloved pup Tati also made a cameo and got to ride shotgun in the new mom's tote bag.
Naturally, a picture this good was met by tons of praise in the comments section. Taraji P. Henson replied, "LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!!!!!!" Referencing Amy's caption, Rosie O'Donnell commented, "u will always be royal to me." Zoe Saldana left the funnywoman a row of laughing emojis, which is also what Brandi Carlile did.
Fans of the Trainwreck star know that this isn't the first time Amy has compared herself to Meghan. Throughout her pregnancy with son Gene Attell, 8 months, which perfectly coincided with Meghan's, she documented her milestones on social media using royal family references.
Breaking the news that she was expecting her first child in October 2018, the comedienne photoshopped her and Chris' faces of a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their Australia royal tour that same year.
In a statement to The Times, the I Feel Pretty star said, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."
When her little one was born back in May, Amy took to Instagram to announce his arrival. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she captioned her post, where she, Chris and baby Gene posed for one of their first family photos. As fate would have it, he was born hours before Meghan and Harry welcomed their royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Here's to more epic Amy-Meghan posts in 2020!
