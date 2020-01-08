Arrow Star Katie Cassidy Files for Divorce 1 Year After Wedding

Katie Cassidy, Matthew Rodgers

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

One of Hollywood's hottest couples just called it quits.

E! News has learned that it's over for Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers. The Arrow star filed for divorce on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in L.A. Superior Court from her beau, which comes nearly 13 months after they got married.

While it's unclear why the two have split, the 33-year-old star cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for their divorce, according to court docs. It also appears things have ended on amicable terms, because the Arrow actress has yet to change her married name on her Instagram bio.

A month before celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Katie shared a heartwarming Instagram message about the man in her life.

"Grateful to have this one by my side," she wrote on Thanksgiving, alongside a pic of the two getting cozy. "Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below."

The couple tied the knot back in December 2018 in a lavish ceremony in front of family and close friends at Sunset Key, Florida.

At the time, Cassidy shared the exciting news on social media, alongside a romantic portrait of her kissing Matthew on their big day.

Additionally, the sweet snapshot put the Hollywood star's larger-than-life bridal gown on full display, which featured lace-adorned long-sleeves, a billowing train and intricate embroidery.

"I can't help falling in love with you..." she said on Instagram. "YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

Back in June 2017, the Arrow actress announced she and Matthew were engaged in a swoon-worthy social media post.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," she expressed on Instagram at the time. "I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432."

She added, "Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember."

Of the proposal, Cassidy previously told E! News that it was a complete surprise. "We were friends at first," she shared with us exclusively. "He surprised me during a romantic dinner and dropped to a knee! It was so perfect!"

This marked the Gossip Girl alum's first marriage. She was previously in a relationship with Jerry Ferrara, Jason Garrison and Jesse McCartney.

TMZ was the first to report the couple's divorce.

