Rob Kardashian Is ''Worried Sick'' About Dream's Wellbeing as Blac Chyna Drama Reignites

Rob Kardashianis "worried sick" about daughter Dream Kardashian's well-being after learning of Blac Chyna's alleged behavior.

Multiple sources tell E! News the reality star is seeking primary custody of the 3-year-old because he's "concerned" for her. "He is worried sick about Dream and knows she would be better off with him," one source explains. "She tells Rob some of the stuff that goes on and he also hears it from the nanny and friends."

It also appears Blac Chyna's actions are already affecting the toddler. The source says, "[Rob and his family] have noticed serious behavioral changes after she spends time at Chyna's house. She comes back to Rob and it takes her time to adjust."

"There have been many times where Dream has been picked up from Chyna's house and has been upset about what went on during her stay," a second source adds.