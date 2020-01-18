Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She's Not Afraid to Take a Risk

Scarlett Johansson might be buzzing over Marriage Story, but we're swooning over her fashion story.

The 35-year-old actress has been in the public eye since she was a child, and it's safe to say her style has gone through major transformations over the years. But if there's one thing the Lucy star has continued to do, it's slay on the red carpet with dazzling and daring designs.

Basically, ScarJo isn't afraid to take a style risk on the red carpet. And it's easy to see why she skips the basic outfits, because her bold fashion usually pays off.

Even when the Marriage Story actress goes for a classic design, she usually adds a fun and flirty twist to it.

Case in point: Scarlett turned heads at the 2020 Golden Globes with her fiery red Vera Wang ballgown that featured a plunging neckline, body-hugging silhouette and dramatic skirt that was worthy of its own award that night.