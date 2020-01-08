Is Grimes Pregnant With Her and Elon Musk's First Child Together?

Grimes is sparking pregnancy speculation. The singer-songwriter's recent Instagram post has fans thinking she's expecting her first child with Elon Musk.

The 31-year-old artist took to social media on Wednesday to post a topless image of herself. The photo, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, shows a scar down Grimes' chest, while also showing an image of a baby in her stomach. While Grimes (née Claire Boucher) posted the photo without a caption, she later appeared to confirm her pregnancy in the comments of the social media post.

In response to a comment about not censoring her nipples in the photo, which has since been taken down from her Instagram, Grimes replied, "I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is."

"Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology," Grimes continued. "Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"