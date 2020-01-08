Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Thoughts on Love Will Have You Rooting for the Couple

In the game of love, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich know how to waltz their way into our hearts.

From their fairy-tale wedding in Idaho to their heartfelt posts on social media, the former Dancing With the Stars judge and How Men Think podcast co-host have more than a few pop culture fans rooting for their love story.

But in recent days, headlines have surfaced suggesting this relationship is moving in a different direction.

"They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," an insider told E! News. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

In fact, the couple hasn't posted a shot on Instagram together since Thanksgiving. And Julianne has been spotted without her wedding ring.