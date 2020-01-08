Julianne Hough Ditches Her Wedding Ring as Brooks Laich Divorce Rumors Loom

SplashNews.com
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 3:21 PM
Julianne Hough was pictured without her wedding ring after it was reported that she and her husband Brooks Laich were "spending time apart."
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, E! News learned that despite taking time apart from each other, the two "are not ready to share what's going on between them. They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion in there and they are going through something very personal."
The 31-year-old was also photographed earlier today with no wedding ring on her finger as she left a gym in West Hollywood, Calif. The professional dancer was photographed near her car, dressed in all black and her ring finger was visible as she held her phone in one hand.
This news comes just over two years after the former Dancing With the Stars pro and Canadian hockey player tied the knot in front of friends and family in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho in July 2017.
The sourced added: "She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."
The latest details on their relationship also comes after Laich shared a personal post about wanting to "learn more" about his sexuality in the new year.
On Monday, Dec. 30, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share that as 2019 was coming to an end, he was working on "becoming a better man." But he also shared with his fans and followers that in 2020, he "wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality."
"As the new year inches closer, I'm doing some reflecting, and some looking ahead. I'm always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is," the athlete wrote on Instagram. "Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important."
In August of last year, Hough opened up about her relationship with Laich and their "intimate relationship."
In an interview with Women's Health, Hough said, "I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."
