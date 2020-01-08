Julianne Hough Ditches Her Wedding Ring as Brooks Laich Divorce Rumors Loom

Julianne Hough was pictured without her wedding ring after it was reported that she and her husband Brooks Laich were "spending time apart."

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, E! News learned that despite taking time apart from each other, the two "are not ready to share what's going on between them. They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion in there and they are going through something very personal."

The 31-year-old was also photographed earlier today with no wedding ring on her finger as she left a gym in West Hollywood, Calif. The professional dancer was photographed near her car, dressed in all black and her ring finger was visible as she held her phone in one hand.

This news comes just over two years after the former Dancing With the Stars pro and Canadian hockey player tied the knot in front of friends and family in an outdoor ceremony in Idaho in July 2017.

The sourced added: "She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."