Why Prince Harry's Royal Future Was in Question Long Before He Met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, out.

In a startling turn of events, the 35-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, have announced their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and start splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America—which means everyone who speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seriously considering jumping ship in order to chart their own course were absolutely right.

They stated that they made the momentous decision "after many months of reflection and internal discussions." With an eye on carving out "a progressive new role within this institution," they would "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

"The geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born," they continued, "while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

All of which is a fancy way of saying they're over it. And the real question, actually, is why Harry ever bothered with "senior royal" status?