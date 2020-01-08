Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Will Be Much More Tied Together When They Return

Grey's Anatomy fans can continue to rest easy for now.

The show is still returning for a 17th season on ABC, and president Karey Burke says the show "will live as long as [Ellen Pompeo] is interested in playing Meredith Grey."

But that doesn't mean some things aren't changing. The Grey's spinoff Station 19 is now taking over the 8 p.m. timeslot, with Grey's moving to 9 p.m. Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff is now also running Station 19, allowing the two shows to be much more interconnected, starting with a two-hour crossover event to launch Station 19's third season on January 23.

"[Station 19] is more tied to Grey's than it has been in the past," Burke confirmed. "You'll start to see relationships emerge between the characters that exist in the Grey's world and the Station 19 world in really organic ways."