Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Are "Spending Time Apart"

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are going through a change in their relationship.

A source tells E! News that the former Dancing With the Stars pro and the Canadian hockey player have been "spending time apart" as of late. This news comes just over two years after the couple tied the knot. Hough and Laich wed in front of friends and family in a stunning outdoor ceremony near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in July 2017. However, it seems as though the couple is now working through something in their marriage.

"They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," the insider tells E! News. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

"She's been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement," the source adds. "She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it's kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."