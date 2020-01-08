Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Reveal the One Reason Why They Would Leave Vanderpump Rules

Saying goodbye to Vanderpump Rules SURe won't be easy.

On Tuesday night, season eight of Bravo's juicy reality show kicked off with more drama than ever before. And while many of the original cast members are still part of the fun, a fresh batch of bartenders and staffers are joining in.

With that in mind, could Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ever see themselves leaving the show? Justin Sylvester asked the fan-favorites on the E! digital series Just the Sip and their answers may surprise you.

"I think the only way for me personally—because I love it and I want to do it and be on it for as long as they hopefully will have me—so the only way I would ever feel comfortable walking away from it would be if I'm like beyond booked and busy to the point where I couldn't eat," Ariana shared. "I would have to be a point where it didn't makes sense, which is so far outside from where we are right now."