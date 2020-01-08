EXCLUSIVE!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Reveal the One Reason Why They Would Leave Vanderpump Rules

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 12:05 PM

Saying goodbye to Vanderpump Rules SURe won't be easy.

On Tuesday night, season eight of Bravo's juicy reality show kicked off with more drama than ever before. And while many of the original cast members are still part of the fun, a fresh batch of bartenders and staffers are joining in.

With that in mind, could Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ever see themselves leaving the show? Justin Sylvester asked the fan-favorites on the E! digital series Just the Sip and their answers may surprise you.

"I think the only way for me personally—because I love it and I want to do it and be on it for as long as they hopefully will have me—so the only way I would ever feel comfortable walking away from it would be if I'm like beyond booked and busy to the point where I couldn't eat," Ariana shared. "I would have to be a point where it didn't makes sense, which is so far outside from where we are right now."

Tom added, "I totally agree with what she just said. I'm on the same page. I love doing the show. I like contributing. I think it would be that moment where I'm so busy just making millions of dollars a day where I can't show up and film."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, New Year's Eve 2019

Instagram

Besides, there's still plenty of drama that needs to be captured and resolved amongst Lisa Vanderpump's group.

Later this season, Jax Taylor and Tom's friendship will be tested ahead of a very special wedding. Ariana will be left in tears "wanting to get in my car and drive away and never come back." And that's just a sip of what's to come in previews.

"Every year, we always make it happen," Tom shared with us when discussing how the drama stays fresh, authentic and interesting for viewers. "I think the key is to pretend like it's your last season every time."

Ariana added, "I think the key is to just get drunk, get a Fancy AF cocktail and be yourself because we're all different and we're all big personalities."

Speaking of booze, perhaps viewers will want to consider getting Tom and Ariana's new book appropriately titled Fancy AF Cocktails. They may want to raise a glass for a couple doing life their way.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

