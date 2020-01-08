Andy Cohen Grilled LeeAnne Locken Over Her "Racist" Comments on RHOD Reunion & It Was Rough

"I do. Honestly, I feel like the things you said were racist," Stephanie Hollman said. "I would like to think you're a better person than that and it was ignorance, but yes, LeeAnne, they were racist. I truly believe that the things you said were very racist."



"You said you sat in Julio Iglesias' lap, do you realize he's Spanish and not Mexican?" Andy grilled LeeAnne, who responded, "No! Hello? No!"



I" really f--ked up and I really and went in a hole and I really very upset and disappointed with myself," she added.



"I believe you did it with bad intentions," D'Andra Simmons chimed in. "I do not believe your that ignorant because I know you better than that."



At the end of the reunion, Andy asked all the ladies to send and apology and LeeAnne's answer was no surprise. "One hundred percent with Kary and to all of our audience," LeeAnne cried, wiping back tears. "I am very sorry. I promise you it will never happen again."

