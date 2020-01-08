The 2020 Oscars Won't Have a Host...Just Like Last Year

And the job of hosting the Oscars goes to...nobody! Again!

Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, announced on Wednesday during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour that the 2020 Oscars will not have a "traditional host."

"We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again," Burke said, according to Variety.

Last year, Kevin Hart was tapped to host the Oscars but pulled out of the gig after being criticized for past homophobic comments, remarks for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that for the first time since 1989, no one would host the annual show.

Ratings for the 2019 Oscars increased to 7.7 among the 18-49 demographic with a total audience of 29.6 million, marking an increase of 13% in the demo and 12% in viewers from the previous year.

In December, Hart signaled that he would not be opposed to hosting the 2020 Oscars.

"Hey look, I have nothing but love for the Academy," the comedian and actor told Variety. "I always will. I think that, you know, any conversation is always a good conversation. So, TBD. To be determined."

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 9, on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.