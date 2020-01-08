EXCLUSIVE!

Jax Taylor Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Star He'd Let Babysit & His Answer May Shock You!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may've hit the pause button when it comes to having a baby, but the Vanderpump Rules star is already looking to the future.

On Wednesday morning, the Bravo personality stopped by Pop of the Morning and opened up about his plans to start a family. As we previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright admitted on Watch What Happens Live that they're eager to have a baby, but not until after Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent's respective weddings.

Nonetheless, Taylor already knows which Vanderpump Rules co-star he'll ask to babysit his future child—and his answer might shock you.

"Now Jax, when the time comes [and] you guys have a kid, who out of the cast would you let babysit your child?" POTM co-host Scott Tweedie inquired.

"Probably, Kristen," Taylor responded.

The SUR bartender was, of course, referring to longtime co-star Kristen Doute. This update was particularly shocking, especially since last night's VPR season eight premiere featured Doute fighting with multiple cast members.

Photos

Scott Tweedie's Latest Pics

"I feel like Kristen…she's very motherly," the reality TV star defended. "She's mothered everyone in her relationships."

Still, POTM co-host Lilliana Vazquez was surprised that Taylor didn't select boss Lisa Vanderpump.

"I think she's past her prime with that. I don't think she would want to," the Vanderpump Rules star added.

To be fair, Taylor said he'll likely have a "demon child" and wouldn't want to subject Vanderpump to all of that.

"The child that I'm gonna have is gonna be a demon child. I mean, it's coming from me," Taylor joked. "If there's karma, I'm gonna have gorgeous daughters."

We guess only time will tell, Jax!

For more of Taylor's Pop of the Morning visit, be sure to watch the clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Will Be Much More Tied Together When They Return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Once Considered Quitting Royal Life Prior to Bombshell Announcement With Meghan Markle

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Reveals He Is ''Overcoming'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Are "Spending Time Apart"

The Final Season - Criminal Minds, Joe Mantegna

The Final Season: Joe Mantegna Looks Back on More Than a Decade of Criminal Minds

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand, Royal Baby

Buckingham Palace Releases Shocking Statement on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Family Exit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Signs Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Distancing Themselves From the Royal Family

TAGS/ Shows , Pop of the Morning , Jax Taylor , Vanderpump Rules , Scott Tweedie , Lilliana Vazquez , Victor Cruz , Couples , Celebrities , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.