Jax Taylor Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Star He'd Let Babysit & His Answer May Shock You!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may've hit the pause button when it comes to having a baby, but the Vanderpump Rules star is already looking to the future.

On Wednesday morning, the Bravo personality stopped by Pop of the Morning and opened up about his plans to start a family. As we previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright admitted on Watch What Happens Live that they're eager to have a baby, but not until after Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent's respective weddings.

Nonetheless, Taylor already knows which Vanderpump Rules co-star he'll ask to babysit his future child—and his answer might shock you.

"Now Jax, when the time comes [and] you guys have a kid, who out of the cast would you let babysit your child?" POTM co-host Scott Tweedie inquired.

"Probably, Kristen," Taylor responded.

The SUR bartender was, of course, referring to longtime co-star Kristen Doute. This update was particularly shocking, especially since last night's VPR season eight premiere featured Doute fighting with multiple cast members.