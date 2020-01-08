Lisa Vanderpump Sued by Former Employee for Allegedly Not Paying Wages

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:56 AM
A former employee of Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd has filed a class action lawsuit against the couple for allegedly breaking California labor laws at their restaurants.
In the suit, filed in mid-December, Adam Pierce Antoine claims that he worked for the couple as a non-exempt for three months until Christmas Eve 2018. He states that he and other California employees worked at the pair's various eateries, including SUR, Pump and Tom Tom.
The filing claims that for at least the past four years, Vanderpump and Todd failed to pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provide proper meal and rest breaks, provide accurate wage statements or provide workers with pay stubs at the end of their employment.
"These were two disgruntled ex-employees that had been written up with many warnings by management and subsequently let go," a source from Vanderpump and Todd's business told E! News. "Lisa and Ken do not tolerate anyone that may be abusive to their staff or to patrons."
A court date has been set for March 13.
Courtesy of Startracks
Vanderpump and Todd made headlines last weekend when a driver crashed their luxury car into the front patio of Pump in West Hollywood. One woman suffered minor injuries.
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant
