Kim Kardashian Strips Down for a "Little Late" New Year's Celebration

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:12 AM

It's never too late to celebrate the New Year in style!

On Wednesday morning, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she celebrated the start of 2020. At the same time, she couldn't help but share a sexy picture of herself wearing Skims.

"A little late but Happy New Year," she captioned the shot while posing in a closet with her shape enhancing undergarments.

The steamy shot comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended 2019 with family time thanks to a snowy getaway. On New Year's Eve, Kim was spotted enjoying the mountains of Wyoming with Saint West and her crew. "Perfect New Years in Wyoming," she captioned a short boomerang driving through the snow.

Ultimately, today's Instagram post isn't her most revealing by any means. In fact, Kim said she would be dressing less sexy in 2020.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," she shared with New York magazine. "And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."

To see some of those revealing shots, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Kim Kardashian, Naked

Brian Bowen Smith

Stripped Down

Kim Kardashian is naked and feeling "#liberated" in a beautiful shot taken by Brian Bowen Smith.

Kim Kardashian, British GQ

Tom Munro

GQ Goddess

Kim sizzles while rolling around in bed for GQ.

Kim Kardashian

Amanda de Cadenet/Harper's Bazaar

Au Naturale

Kim skips retouching in this all-natural photo for Harper's Bazaar.

Kim Kardashian, naked

Twitter

Undressed

Kim reveals she has "nothing to wear" in this racy Instagram pic.

Kim Kardashian, Pregnant, Naked, Selfie

Instagram

Bare Baby Bump

Kim silenced her haters with this super sexy naked pregnancy pic.

Kim Kardashian, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Black & White Bombshell

Kim looks radiant while wearing only gloves.

Kim Kardashian, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Valley Girl

Kanye West's wife solidifies her California girl status on C magazine.

Kim Kardashian, LOVE

Steven Klein, LOVE

Kim's Ass(et)

The E! star flaunts her most famous asset for Love.

Kim Kardashian, Interview Magazine

Interview Magazine

Sexy Selfie

Kim snaps a naked selfie for Interview.

Kim Kardashian

W Magazine

Dipped in Silver

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted this TBT pic from an old photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian, LOVE

Steven Klein, LOVE

Boob-Tastic

Kim bares her breasts inside Love magazine.

Kim Kardashian

Steven Gomillion

Soaking Up the Sun

Kim sunbaths naked in this hot, hot, hot shoot.

Kim Kardashian, Paper Magazine

Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine

World Wide Wonder

Kim broke the Internet with her famous Paper magazine cover.

Kim Kardashian, Naked

Kesler Tran, C Magazine

Smoldering Stare

The hot mama smolders in another C pic.

KUWTK 1009 Recap

Going Tribal

Kim posed in paint for this desert shoot.

Kim Kardashian, Interview Magazine

Interview Magazine

Put a Ring on It

Kim flashes her giant ring in bed.

Kim Kardashian, Naked

Kesler Tran, C Magazine

Side Boob

Look at that side boob!

Kim Kardashian, LOVE

Steven Klein

Full Frontal

Kim goes full frontal for her nude Love shoot.

Kim Kardashian, British GQ

Tom Munro

Curves Ahead

Kim rocks her signature curves for GQ.

Kim Kardashian, Paper Magazine

Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine

Take It Off

Kim strips for Paper.

Kim kKardashian

Twitter

Fresh Faced

Kim looks gorgeous even with no makeup (or clothes) on.

Kim Kardashian, LOVE

Steven Klein

Bootylicious

Kim looks bootylicious in this pic from Love.

Kim Kardashian, Interview Magazine

Interview Magazine

Bed Fellows

Kim is barely covered by her bedding in this naked FaceTime pic.

Kim Kardashian, C Magazine

Natural Beauty

Could Kim be any more gorgeous?!

Kim Kardashian, W Magazine

Mark Seliger for W Magazine

W-W-Wow!

The reality star's naked W cover has us saying "wow!"

Kim Kardashian, British GQ

Tom Munro

Wonder Woman

Kim is GQ's woman of the year and we know why!

Kim Kardashian, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Lacy Lingerie

OK, technically Kim isn't totally naked here, but who's complaining?!

Kim Kardashian, GQ

Courtesy: GQ, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Hot Heels

Kim sure knows how to wear a pair of heels (and nothing else!).

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, L'Officiel Hommes

L'Officiel Hommes

PDA

Kim and Kanye's naked PDA is hot, hot, hot!

Kim Kardashian, Interview Magazine

Interview Magazine

XOXO

Kisses!

Kim Kardashian

Twitter

Sexy Shower Selfie

So fresh and so clean, clean!

Kim Kardashian, Paper Magazine

Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine

OMG

Kim shocked fans with her full-frontal nudity for Paper.

Kim Kardashian, LOVE

Steven Klein, LOVE

Stair Master

What's not to love about Kim's Love shoot?

KUWTK 915, Shows Landing

Nude Illusion

Kim may be wearing nude lingerie, but it still gives the illusion she's totally naked!

Kim Kardashian, Naked, Instagram

Instagram, GQ

Between the Sheets

Kanye is one lucky man!

