Kim Kardashian Strips Down for a "Little Late" New Year's Celebration

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:12 AM
It's never too late to celebrate the New Year in style!
On Wednesday morning, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she celebrated the start of 2020. At the same time, she couldn't help but share a sexy picture of herself wearing Skims.
"A little late but Happy New Year," she captioned the shot while posing in a closet with her shape enhancing undergarments.
The steamy shot comes after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended 2019 with family time thanks to a snowy getaway. On New Year's Eve, Kim was spotted enjoying the mountains of Wyoming with Saint West and her crew. "Perfect New Years in Wyoming," she captioned a short boomerang driving through the snow.
Ultimately, today's Instagram post isn't her most revealing by any means. In fact, Kim said she would be dressing less sexy in 2020.
"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," she shared with New York magazine. "And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper Magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off."
To see some of those revealing shots, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
Brian Bowen Smith
Kim Kardashian is naked and feeling "#liberated" in a beautiful shot taken by Brian Bowen Smith.
Tom Munro
Kim sizzles while rolling around in bed for GQ.
Amanda de Cadenet/Harper's Bazaar
Kim skips retouching in this all-natural photo for Harper's Bazaar.
Article continues below
Kim reveals she has "nothing to wear" in this racy Instagram pic.
Kim silenced her haters with this super sexy naked pregnancy pic.
Kim looks radiant while wearing only gloves.
Article continues below
Kanye West's wife solidifies her California girl status on C magazine.
Steven Klein, LOVE
The E! star flaunts her most famous asset for Love.
Interview Magazine
Kim snaps a naked selfie for Interview.
Article continues below
W Magazine
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted this TBT pic from an old photo shoot.
Steven Klein, LOVE
Kim bares her breasts inside Love magazine.
Steven Gomillion
Kim sunbaths naked in this hot, hot, hot shoot.
Article continues below
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim broke the Internet with her famous Paper magazine cover.
Kesler Tran, C Magazine
The hot mama smolders in another C pic.
Kim posed in paint for this desert shoot.
Article continues below
Interview Magazine
Kim flashes her giant ring in bed.
Kesler Tran, C Magazine
Look at that side boob!
Steven Klein
Kim goes full frontal for her nude Love shoot.
Article continues below
Tom Munro
Kim rocks her signature curves for GQ.
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim strips for Paper.
Kim looks gorgeous even with no makeup (or clothes) on.
Article continues below
Steven Klein
Kim looks bootylicious in this pic from Love.
Interview Magazine
Kim is barely covered by her bedding in this naked FaceTime pic.
Could Kim be any more gorgeous?!
Article continues below
Mark Seliger for W Magazine
The reality star's naked W cover has us saying "wow!"
Tom Munro
Kim is GQ's woman of the year and we know why!
OK, technically Kim isn't totally naked here, but who's complaining?!
Article continues below
Courtesy: GQ, Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim sure knows how to wear a pair of heels (and nothing else!).
L'Officiel Hommes
Kim and Kanye's naked PDA is hot, hot, hot!
Interview Magazine
Kisses!
Article continues below
So fresh and so clean, clean!
Jean-Paul Goude/Paper Magazine
Kim shocked fans with her full-frontal nudity for Paper.
Steven Klein, LOVE
What's not to love about Kim's Love shoot?
Article continues below
Kim may be wearing nude lingerie, but it still gives the illusion she's totally naked!
Instagram, GQ
Kanye is one lucky man!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?