Dex Faces Her Greatest Stumptown Challenge Yet: A Courtroom TV Show

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:00 AM
When Stumptown returns with new episodes in 2020, Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) finds herself in uncharted territory: a courtroom TV show.
With guest star Mike Epps on the bench as the famous TV judge Antonio Pierce presiding over the case, Dex is squaring off with a former client over unpaid wages. Dex was hired by Ms. Whitmore to find her best friend, Harry, a cat, and Dex completed the assignment.
"Ms. Whitmore was supposed to pay me $500," Dex says in the exclusive sneak peek above. She's a bit unnerved by the cameras.
But Dex's one-time client says the private eye returned a cat, just not her cat. However, Dex has the receipts, or the evidence, of her retrieval of Harry, a three-legged cat with distinct markings. Ms. Whitmore says that's not her cat. Did Dex find another cat that looked just like Harry and try and pass him off?
"I don't know what she did," Ms. Whitmore says. "And besides, I never agreed to pay her anything."
Dex just needs to supply the contract she had with her former client and everything will be fine.
"I'm more of a handshake kind of gal," Dex says.
Come on, Dex!
The episode features Judge Pierce hiring Dex to find his prodigal brother, but she soon finds out she's not the only one looking for him. Meanwhile, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) enlists Grey (Jake Johnson) to help him track down carjackers. And off the case, Dex isn't prepared for Ansel's (Cole Sibus)unexpected news.
Stumptown airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
