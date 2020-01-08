Palace Responds to Reports Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Moving to Canada

Will Meghan MarklePrince Harry and baby son Archie Harrison move to Canada?

Buckingham Palace is tight-lipped regarding a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, which said on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to relocate to the country for a significant portion of this year as they consider their future role in the royal family. The outlet also said Meghan and Harry will start discussing their plans with senior royals, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, in the coming days but that such talks are preliminary and nothing has yet been finalized.

The palace told MailOnline that they would not comment on the "speculation."

Meghan, Harry and Archie recently spent the holiday season in Canada, where the duchess lived when she starred on Suits, amid a break from royal duties.

"It is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them," The Sun quoted a friend of the couple as saying. "That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Makes His Official Royal Tour Debut

It has long been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering moving away from the U.K., where the American former actress has been subject to a lot of negative press, which has deeply affected the couple.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archie Harrison

Shutterstock

Last April, the Sunday Times said Harry's advisers were working to establish a role for him and his wife abroad, "most likely in Africa." He and Meghan brought Archie to the continent in October for the child's first royal tour and the duke was asked about the possibility of moving there in an interview for an ITV documentary. 

"I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment," Harry told host Tom Bradby. "We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would. But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings."

Bradby told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that "it's no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future," adding, "I don't ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don't think it's a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada."

