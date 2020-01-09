Kim Kardashian's Tour of Her Walk-In Fridge & Pantry Is Mind-Blowing

Got milk?

Kim Kardashian's Wednesday Instagram showed the mogul rocking her SKIMS cotton collection. The since deleted post served as an announcement for the restock of the minimalist line, but people paid less attention to the product restock announcement and more to the fridge behind her.

In the shot, Kardashian was sporting a grey cotton bra and matching pants from her cozy line and was standing in front of an open fridge. What had fans laughing was that the fridge was nearly empty, save for a handful of various milk brands and what appeared to be a jug of lemonade.

The mother of four was also grabbing a bowl out of the kitchen appliance in the photo, but even that appeared to be empty. Directly next to her milk fridge was yet another nearly bare fridge, this one stocked with various bottled water brands.

"SKIMS cotton collection is restocked at SKIMS.COM," she wrote in her caption at the time.