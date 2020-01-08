Kelly Clarkson's "I'm Every Woman" Cover Is Exactly What You Need To Hear Today

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
We're every bit obsessed with this!
On Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson treated The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers with a gorgeous cover of "I'm Every Woman" during her fan-favorite segment "Kellyoke," where she puts her spin on classic songs. And of course, The Voice judge had no problem tackling Whitney Houston's version of the iconic Chaka Khan ballad.
Dressed in a chic blue dress that featured dramatic shoulder pads and sheer mesh detailing, Kelly stood at the top of her audience stairs under a spotlight to deliver the 1978 hit song's sultry pre-chorus. "Whatever you want," she sang. "Whatever you need / Anything you want done, baby / I'll do it naturally / ‘Cause I'm every woman / It's all in me."
Repeating the well-known verse, Kelly made her way down the staircase as the song's infectious beat picked up—successfully turning the set into a dance party. She continued, "I can read your thoughts right now / every one from A-Z."
Skipping ahead to the bridge, Kelly belted, "I ain't braggin' ‘cause I'm the one / You just ask me, ooh, it shall be done / And don't bother to compare, I've got it."
Making her way to the Kelly Clarkson Show stage, the American Idol alum had the crowd on their feet and singing along. Excuse us while we listen to this on repeat.
If you're a Kelly Clarkson Show regular, you know that Kelly's graced fans with several amazing covers since the show premiered back in 2019. Proving that she's got the juice, the "Love So Soft" singer channeled Lizzo and performed an electrified cover of her Grammy-nominated song "Juice."
Known for being quite the Taylor Swift fan, Kelly proved she's a certified Swiftie by covering "Delicate" in November. Oh, and who could forget her cover of the Mister Rogers theme song?
Back in December, Kelly sang "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" to give her guest Tom Hanks, who portrayed Fred Rogers in the critically-acclaimed film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a warm welcome.
Speaking with E! News' Jason Kennedy, Kelly said that "Kellyoke" is one of the major reasons why her show appeals to viewers of all ages.
"The whole show is literally for everyone," she explained. "I want a show to bridge that gap. I feel like there's a huge gap in between, you know, whatever celebrity means or status or level and then everyday people. So, I'm that person."
She continued, "I want the show to be super inclusive. I want, like, everybody. I don't care who you're in love with. I don't care what your gender, what your race, what your religion. Everyone's welcome. And I feel like there's not a lot of moments like that on T.V. And I want to be that moment."
