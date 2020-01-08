Proof Blue Ivy Is Growing Up to Be Just Like Mom Beyoncé

Like mother, like daughter...

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter recently turned 8 and is growing up to be just like her mother, especially when it comes to her physical appearance; while many fans are argue that she started off resembling her dad most, many have said in recent years that she has grown to look more and more like Bey. In addition, Blue has consistently showcased fashion-forward looks, thanks to her mom's influence. In fact, the two have formed their own coordinating style.

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles shared a never-before-seen photo of the child on Tuesday, showing the little girl sporting straightened hair and a stylish school outfit; a long sleeve orange top with shoulder cut-outs over a cherry-print gray skirt and a printed pink backpack.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion  posted pics of Bey and Blue twinning together while posing with her at a photo booth at what appeared to be a New Year's Eve party.

Photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes

See more pics of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy twinning over the years.

Blue Ivy Carter, Instagram

Instagram / Mathew Knowles

Birthday Girl

Mathew Knowles posted this photo of his granddaughter on her eighth birthday.

Beyone, Blue Ivy Carter, Megan Thee Stallion, 2020, New Years Eve, Instagram

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Happy 2020

Blue, Bey and Megan Thee Stallion pose inside a photo booth at a New Year's Eve party.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Studio Time

The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Play Time

The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

A Ride in the Sky

The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Making the Gift

ABC

Matching Mother and Daughter

The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks. 

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé, Lion King Premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Legends Only

Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter

Instagram

Come Sail Away

While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram; Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Dancing Duo

How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy

www.beyonce.com

Bikini Buddies

Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Instagram, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Busy Beys

You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers). 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Football Fans

Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Jacket Jazz

Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Wedding

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com

Baby It's Déjà Vu

True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Shady Ladies

The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

Duck Face Duo

These two have mastered the old selfie staple.

