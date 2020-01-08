Tom Brady Shuts Down Retirement Rumors Once and For All

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere.

Following the New England Patriots' loss to the Tennessee Titans this past weekend that ended their chances of competing in this year's NFL Playoffs, the famed quarterback took to Instagram to assure his fans that his 20th season wasn't his last.

"I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU!" the 42-year-old athlete started off his lengthy caption. "After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life)."

As he continued, "Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way."