Why Fans Think Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt Split After 5 Years Together

Trouble in paradise?

Makeup and YouTube superstar Jeffree Star has fans concerned about his future with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after recent tour cancelations and some clues on his social media profiles. The pair has been dating since 2015 after meeting via Instagram in 2014, and even recently moved in to a huge mansion together, but it looks like things for the couple may have hit a rough patch.

Jeffree canceled his European masterclass tour just days before it was set to begin. "It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming 'Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes,'" the organizers of the event, Tatti Lashes, said in a statement to Paper Magazine.

The tour was set to begin on Jan. 10 and would have four dates spanning locations like Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and finishing off in Liverpool. While Jeffree hasn't shared anything about the events, makeup artist MMMMitchell took to his Instagram stories to offer a little more insight.