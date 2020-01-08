Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Clarify Their "Baby Making" Plans

Married Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are still waiting to have kids, and you can partially blame their cast mates, because she doesn't want to end up like Phoebe from Friends.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, a fan asked them if they planned on having babies, and how many.

"Let's clarify what's going on right now with our baby-making," Jax said. "We went and started [trying for] one month, and then stop- we had Stassi and Lala's weddings, and we're in it, so that- that's a problem," Jax said.

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent got engaged to Randall Emmett in September 2018. She has since announced that they plan to wed this April. Co-star Stassi Schroeder got engaged to Beau Clark in July 2019.

"OK, short version is that we're trying to make sure that we can make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and that I'm not stuck back home because I'm too pregnant," Brittany said. "So we're trying to plan it out...yes, babies, I want babies."