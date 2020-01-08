Despite Fox's Wishes, a Revival of The O.C. Is Still Not Happening

Despite what you—and Fox—may hope, there is no more adventures of Seth Cohen, Summer Roberts and Ryan Atwood on the horizon. Yep, we're talking about The O.C. and the revival that never was.

At the 2020 Television Critics Association press tour, Fox boss Michael Thorn told Deadline there is still no revival in the works for the fan-favorite series about a bad boy from Chino with an affection for choker necklaces and leather wrist cuffs and the Orange County family that took him in.

"The O.C. will not happen despite my deep passion for it to come back. No one is available, unfortunately. I would be lying if I said ‘I didn't ask' every June," Thorn said.

Back over the summer of 2019, The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz said Fox wanted to bring the series back for another go, but that's not in the cards for his team.