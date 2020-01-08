Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance to Cheer On His Beloved L.A. Lakers

Jack Nicholson is doing just fine. And he still loves his basketball!

The actor made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night to cheer on his beloved Los Angeles Lakers at their game against the New York Knicks. With him was his son, Ray Nicholson, who frequently accompanies his dad to sporting events, although they haven't been seen at a game together since January 2019.

Dressed in all black and wearing a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses, the 82-year-old sat courtside at the game on Tuesday. Ray, 27, sat by his side looking just as casual in a black T-shirt, plum zip-up jacket, jeans and a baseball hat that said "Bram Stoker's Dracula" across the top.

The father-son duo were all smiles as they watched the game, which (to the Oscar winner's delight, no doubt) the Lakers won. The Chinatown star, clearly in good spirits, even posed for a photo with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and fashion entrepreneur Umar Kamani, who were seated next to him and Ray.