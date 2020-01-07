Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic Ahead of Stormi's 2nd Birthday

Remember how Kylie Jennerkept her pregnancy a secret for an entire nine months?

As many will recall, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul managed to keep her growing baby bump under the radar for the duration of her pregnancy, which meant plenty of pics of her in sweatsuits and baggy tees. It was only when Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1 that the mom felt comfortable revealing a few intimate moments from the days she spent in relative seclusion.

And even then, the 22-year-old shared very few baby bump pics. In the past two years, she's shared a handful but none are quite as revealing as Kylie's latest Instagram post. In the close-up photo, the then-expectant mom posed in a black crop top and a pair of burgundy sweat pants while cradling her belly. She captioned the never-before-seen pic, "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl. I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

Big sis Khloe Kardashian commented with numerous heart emojis, while family friend Luka Sabbat joked, "For a second I was like hold on..."