GLAAD Media Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

Awards season will still be going strong in the spring, thanks to the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

Come April 16, Hollywood's biggest and brightest will sashay across the red carpet in their fiercest fashion. But aside from the fabulous style we'll see at the star-studded ceremony, this year's GLAAD Media Awards are chock-full of wonderful nominees.

Shows such as Pose, Queer Eye, Schitt's Creek, Euphoria, When They See Us and Watchmen are just a few of the series up for an award at the fanciful affair. Additionally, acclaimed movies like Booksmart, Bombshell and Rocketman are also vying for a trophy.

Netflix earned the most nominations this year, with a total of 15. HBO is just behind with 8 nominations.

As if that weren't exciting enough, GLAAD has reinstated the category: Outstanding Broadway Production. According to a press release shared with E! News, the ceremony is celebrating the increased LGBTQ inclusion and storytelling on Broadway.