How to Watch the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:00 AM
Next stop? The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!
After one helluva Golden Globes, the stars continue chugging along the campaign trail at tonight's Critics Choice Awards. Now in its 25th year, the annual ceremony recognizes the best in both television and film. Keep scrolling for all the must-know details on the big show.
Who is hosting the Critics' Choice Awards?
Taye Diggs, but of course! He's returning to the stage after emceeing the 2019 event.
When are the Critics' Choice Awards and what time do they start?
The Critics' Choice Awards kick off tonight, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. EST/PST sharp on The CW, so plan your watch party accordingly.
Where are the Critics' Choice Awards held?
Your favorite A-listers will gather inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the ceremony.
How do you watch the Critics' Choice Awards?
In addition to The CW and its app, you can tune into the Critics' Choice Awards on the network's various streaming partners, which include YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirectTV Now.
Netflix
Who are the Critics' Choice Awards nominees?
Martin Scorsese's Netflix drama The Irishman leads the film categories with 14 total nominations, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 12 and Little Women with nine. As for the television contenders, When They See Us is the most-nominated show of the year with six, while This Is Us and Schitt's Creek follow closely behind with five nods.
Check out the complete list of Critics' Choice Awards nominations here.
Who votes for the Critics' Choice Awards?
The voting committee is comprised of—yep, you guessed it—critics! More specifically, members of the Broadcast Film Credits Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association get to cast their votes for the nominees and winners.
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Who is going to win at the Critics' Choice Awards?
It's anyone's guess which projects will come out on top, but you can look forward to seeing both Eddie Murphy and Kristen Bell receive special honors for their contributions to the entertainment industry. Murphy will accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and Bell is set to receive the #SeeHer Award. Previous #SeeHer Award recipients include Claire Foy, Gal Gadot and Viola Davis, who continue to advocate for the authentic portrayals of women and girls in media.
Anything else we should be on the lookout for?
According to the Critics' Choice Awards, they're historically the most accurate predictor of the Oscars. It's never too early to start prepping your ballot.
