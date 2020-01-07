America Ferrera Mourns ''Devastating'' Death of Ugly Betty Creator After Reported Suicide

Silvio Horta, the creator of ABC's Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in an apparent suicide, Variety reports.

According to the publication, the 45-year-old died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound." While his death was confirmed by a representative for the late screenwriter and producer, they declined to comment on the nature of his death.

America Ferrera, who starred in the show as Betty Suarez, took to Instagram to mourn Horta's death.

"I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Better creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought m and so many others such joy & light," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself, Horta and Salma Hayekat the 2007 Golden Globe Awards.

The actress added: "I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now—and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."