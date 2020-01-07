Jodie Turner-Smith Teases ''Old as Hell'' Joshua Jackson for Not Being Instagram Savvy

It looks like Jodie Turner-Smith has to be her own Instagram husband!

The Queen & Slim actress took over Joshua Jackson's Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to poke some playful fun at him. "When your man is old as hell and he accidentally posts crazy-looking photos of you," the soon-to-be mother teased on the 'Gram in a short clip.

As if her banter wasn't cute enough, the 33-year-old star's video also showed her flirtatiously side-eyeing her husband while he looked guilty as charged for the hilarious mistake.

"Since josh doesn't know how to post on Instagram," Jodie began writing in a follow-up post. "I'm here to help."

The newlyweds appeared to be having a low-key afternoon, as they were spotted driving around in Joshua's Instagram Stories. For the couple's chill outing, the Jett actress dazzled in a lavender floral sundress that showed off her growing baby bump. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and fabulous rhinestone-adorned sunglasses.