Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Premiere: Jax Taylor Demotes Best Man Tom Sandoval and More Drama!

A housewarming party from hell.

On Tuesday's season eight premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump's current and former employees came together for a housewarming party at Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz's new home. And, in typical Vanderpump Rules fashion, the bash was chock-full of drama.

In short, Jax Taylor was mad at Tom Sandoval for being an MIA best man, Scheana Shay was mad at TomTom manager Max Boyens for calling her boy crazy and everyone was mad at Kristen Doute for dragging out her breakup with Brian Carter.

But, we know you want more tea than that. So, let's get into the specifics…

At the start of the episode, Taylor revealed he was annoyed with Sandoval for being unresponsive ahead of his wedding (and had subsequently demoted him as best man). Apparently, the TomTom co-owner bailed on a "pre-bachelor party" due to Mother's Day plans.

While Sandoval claimed he told this to Taylor, the groom-to-be said he never received an explanation. Furthermore, Sandoval felt Taylor kept trying to "one-up" him when it came to their respective new homes.

As Sandoval expressed this grievance during a sit down with Taylor at the party, the SUR bartender defended that the "hostility" was brought about since Ariana Madix's man was neglectful.