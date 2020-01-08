iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

The nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed!

On Wednesday morning, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the artists nominated for this year's award show, set to air on March 29. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the talented nominees for the upcoming ceremony. Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are all nominated for Song of the Year, along with Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

More nominees for the award show include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Snow and Summer Walker.

"The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country," John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said Wednesday. "FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."