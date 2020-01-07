If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 1:49 PM
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj's wax figure is a jet setter.
Five years after a wax replica of the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper made its debut in Las Vegas in 2015, another one is sparking headlines. On Tuesday, a wax figure of the star was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The figure, which features Minaj on all fours from her 2014 music video for "Anaconda," appears to be an exact replica of the one from Madame Tussauds in Sin City. However, it's unclear if it's a duplicate or the original. Back then, Minaj became the first female rapper to be represented with a wax figure at the museum.
Naturally, the Internet has already taken notice of the wax figure in Germany with many criticizing its portrayal of the star. "Who TF is THAT? cuz it aint #NickiMinaj," one tweet read. "Who was the model for this? Surely not Nicki the rapper," another slammed. Fortunately, at the time of the first wax figure in 2015, Minaj gushed over the creation and wrote on Instagram, "I love it and I can't wait to see it."
In a bizarre twist, German TV personality Evelyn Burdecki got awkwardly handsy with the figure while posing for photos at the Berlin unveiling on Tuesday.
Back in 2015, Madame Tussauds announced they were "taking immediate steps" to redesign the set around Minaj's wax figure in Las Vegas to prevent visitors from taking obscene photos with it, which had become a recurring issue.
Judging by the photos of the latest unveiling in Germany, it looks like a "No Touching" sign would be useful in Berlin.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
German TV personality Evelyn Burdecki posed with the figure at the debut.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Burdecki posed with her hands on the wax figure's feet.
Article continues below
Tristar Media/Getty Images
In one snap, Burdecki struck a pose with the wax figure's pony tail.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Burdecki posed for the cameras while jokingly touching the wax figure's behind.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Burdecki got awkwardly handsy with the wax figure of Minaj.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?