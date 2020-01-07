If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure

Nicki Minaj's wax figure is a jet setter.

Five years after a wax replica of the 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper made its debut in Las Vegas in 2015, another one is sparking headlines. On Tuesday, a wax figure of the star was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin. The figure, which features Minaj on all fours from her 2014 music video for "Anaconda," appears to be an exact replica of the one from Madame Tussauds in Sin City. However, it's unclear if it's a duplicate or the original. Back then, Minaj became the first female rapper to be represented with a wax figure at the museum.

Naturally, the Internet has already taken notice of the wax figure in Germany with many criticizing its portrayal of the star. "Who TF is THAT? cuz it aint #NickiMinaj," one tweet read. "Who was the model for this? Surely not Nicki the rapper," another slammed. Fortunately, at the time of the first wax figure in 2015, Minaj gushed over the creation and wrote on Instagram, "I love it and I can't wait to see it."

In a bizarre twist, German TV personality Evelyn Burdecki got awkwardly handsy with the figure while posing for photos at the Berlin unveiling on Tuesday.