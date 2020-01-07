Coco Arquette, Romeo Beckham and More Celeb Kids You Should Be Following on TikTok

Celebrity kids—they're just like us!

If you've not yet fallen victim to the endless scroll that is the TikTok For You page, then you're about to. Thrown in along with the rest of the "Say So" dance challenges and other mind-numbing videos are clips from celebrity kids like Coco Arquette, Romeo Beckhamand so many more.

Of course, it's not the easiest to find these celeb kids' profiles since the For You page is generated by an algorithm, but every once in awhile TikTok users will stumble upon a celeb sighting. Like Iris Apatow's video of parents Judd Apatowand Leslie Mannperforming the iconic scene from This Is 40 when Paul Rudd tells Leslie how he'd kill her if he had to.

Most recently, Courteney Cox went viral for her less than enthusiastic dance routine with her daughter. "Wanna see your child lose their patience?" she wrote on Instagram. "Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics."