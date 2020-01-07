How Hot & Heavy's Chris and Joy Deal With "Constant Judgement"

"We get a lot of looks in public," Hot & Heavy star Chris says in an exclusive sneak peek of the new TLC series. "I don't think a lot of couples deal with constant judgement."

Chris has been in a relationship with Joy for the last three years, and things are moving right along. He's ready to take the relationship to the next level, but according to TLC, their family and friends have serious concerns that Joy won't be able to keep up with Chris' adventurous lifestyle due to her weight. The couple is just one of three spotlighted on TLC's new series Hot & Heavy, a show all about men who love plus-size women. The docu-series follows three couples who are under almost-constant scrutiny for the women they love.

"The real world can definitely be difficult," Joy says. That's why they surround themselves with like-minded people.