Chicago West's Birthday Wish Will Melt Your Heart

We have another Kardashian birthday coming!

Chicago West's 2nd birthday celebrations are already underway and from the sounds of it, the adorable toddler is going to have an amazing b-day. On Tuesday, mom Kim Kardashian shared a sweet video of the birthday girl, who will turn 2 on January 15, deciding what she wants for her birthday.

Kim started the video off by asking the soon-to-be 2-year-old if she knew when her birthday was. "Whose birthday is next?" she said. Unsure at first, Chi gave her best guess: "Sainty?" Then, Kim did her best to plan her baby girl's festivities. "What do you want to do for your birthday?" she asked. "Do you want to have a cake?" After requesting a pink cake, Chicago weighed in on another important party decision: A Baby Shark cake or a Minnie Mouse cake.

Giving it some serious thought, she finally made her decision: "Minnie Mouse cake!" As if the video couldn't get any cuter, Chicago ended it by saying, "I love you mommy."