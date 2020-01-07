Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Never-Before-Seen Birthday Picture

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 11:46 AM

Happy birthday, Blue Ivy Carter!

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is celebrating her eighth birthday today! Can you believe it's been eight years since the superstar couple welcomed their first child together? That's right, Bey and Jay's daughter arrived on Jan. 7, 2012. Five years later, the talented duo welcomed twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter into their family.

In honor of Blue Ivy's birthday today, Bey's dad Mathew Knowles took to Instagram to pay tribute to his granddaughter.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy," Mathew wrote alongside a never-before-seen photo of Blue. "Love,⁣ Papa G."

In the sweet picture, Blue, donning a skirt with cherries on it paired with an orange long-sleeved shirt, smiles for the camera while wearing her backpack.

It's been a very exciting week for Blue Ivy, who celebrated New Year's Eve with mom Beyoncé and singer Megan Thee Stallion. The "Hot Girl Summer" artist shared photos of trio posing for together at a holiday bash.

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at 2019 Wearable Art Gala

To start off the New Year, Bey took to her Instagram to post a "2019 Bey-Cap."

In the video montage, the Grammy winner shared a series of new photos of her kids while reflecting on the last 12 months.

"Cheers to 2020!" a message in Bey's video read.

You can see all of Bey and Blue's sweet mother-daughter photos, in celebration of Blue's special day, in the our gallery, here!

