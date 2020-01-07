Meghan Markle’s Ever-So-Chic Wool Coat: Get The Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. Whether she's donning a sleek-and-stylish Everlane jumpsuit, rocking a red leather pencil skirt, or blinging her wrist out with some serious wow-factor evil eye jewelry, we want it.

Our latest obsession with Prince Harry's better half? This luxurious Stella McCartney double-breasted camel wool coat (because, scream!) that she elegantly pulled off on the pair's first 2020 appearance in Canada this morning. Maybe it's the fitted structure or the delicious color, but overall, we're obsessed. The designer coat is selling out fast but is available at Gilt and Rue La La on final sale at $997 from $1930.

But that shouldn't stop you from turning heads in a refined wool coat and emulating the royal princesses' fashion. We handpicked similar coats from fan favorite brands Revolve, Shopbop, H&M and Anthropologie so you can get your swag on—Meghan style!