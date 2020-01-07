Rejoice! The CW Just Renewed All Of Its Current Shows

Bless you, CW.

The network decided to bring us some of the best news ever today by announcing that every single one of its current shows is renewed for the 2020/2021 season. Sure, it feels like a bit of a crime to make us think about 2021 when we're barely a week into 2020, but at least it's a happy crime. The happiest crime of all, if you're a CW fan.

This includes All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, and Supergirl.

Of course, this does not include Supernatural, Arrow, and The 100, which were all previously announced to end in 2020.

Katy Keene, the Riverdale spinoff that has yet to premiere, also got in on the fun with an order of 13 additional scripts for its first season, which premieres February 6.